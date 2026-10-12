/'They did interfere': UK PM Andy Burnham alleges Russian interference in Brexit vote, warns of France, Germany

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham has claimed that Russia did interfere with the Brexit referendum and warned that similar activities were taking place in France and Germany. While he did not provide any evidence of his claims, he said that it is important to put these things on record. It is the first time a UK prime minister has said Russia sought to sway the 2016 Brexit poll, even as Russia has denied such claims in the past.

Speaking in an interview, due to be released on Monday (Oct 12), Burnham said: "I think we've been too much on the back foot on that actually and we haven't informed people sufficiently about the extent to which people are seeking to disrupt the political process from overseas," he added. He said that he had discussed the problem of Russian interference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Germany earlier this week. “There is certainly misinformation, disinformation that is emanating from Russia into German politics. These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia.”

This comes after in 2020, Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee published a report into Russian interventions in UK elections and referendums. In response, the Russian foreign minister dismissed the report as “Russophobia" with Kremlin spokesman saying that Russia did not meddle in other countries' elections.

UK PM's stance on Brexit