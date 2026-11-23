Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a South African professional golfer and a Kenyan chef at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for their alleged roles in a syndicate's attempt to smuggle 50.40 kilograms of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, into Nigeria.

Grobler Henlo, 37, arrived from South Africa on 11th October 2026 and was intercepted at the Terminal 2 arrival hall. A search of his two boxes revealed 46 parcels of the substance. Investigators found the boxes carried luggage tags belonging to his accomplice, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, 25, who had collected two other boxes bearing his tags and left the airport. NDLEA said the tag swap was a deliberate ploy to help each courier deny ownership if caught.

Henlo told investigators he was recruited by an associate identified as Shanel and promised 5,000 South African rand. Tracking devices were found on the boxes and his phone, a feature also found in the bags abandoned by an American basketballer arrested at the same airport on 11th November.

Njambi's passport details, recovered from the golfer's phone, were placed on a watchlist. She was arrested at the boarding gate on 15th October while trying to return to Kenya. She said she was promised US$8,000.

In another operation, NDLEA operatives intercepted a consignment from the United Kingdom at the airport's import shed on 13th November, arresting a freight agent, Sobowale Oladayo. The shipment contained synthetic cannabinoids, marshmallow-type edibles and precursor chemicals, with a total gross weight of 363.45kg. The consignee, Kareem Issa, 35, was arrested the next day.

Elsewhere, officers seized 160 explosives bound for Zamfara State along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, and recovered 627,500 capsules of tramadol on the Zaria-Kano expressway. Large cannabis hauls were also recovered in Osun (4,627.7kg) and Ondo (1,045kg), with further arrests in Ogun, Edo, Katsina, Abia and Rivers states.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers involved. He said the cartels are changing faces but not tactics, adding that no profession, passport or travel class will provide cover for drug trafficking through Nigeria's ports of entry.