Four people were killed and eight others wounded after gunmen stormed a tavern in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, late on Saturday night (Nov 21). The attack comes amid a recent wave of mass shootings that has claimed 27 lives across South Africa in just seven days. The attack took place at MaDlamini’s Place tavern on Hlobe Street in the Greenpoint area of Khayelitsha at approximately 11.30pm, while patrons were socialising.



According to Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, gunmen entered the establishment and opened fire before fleeing the scene. They allegedly hijacked a vehicle during their escape, which was later found abandoned a few kilometres away. Four men were declared dead at the scene and eight were reportedly wounded. Police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder, with detectives from the provincial Serious and Violent Crime unit leading the investigation. No arrests have been made as yet, and the motive for the attack remained unclear. The latest killings have further heightened concerns over gun violence in the Western Cape province, particularly in communities affected by organised crime and gang-related violence.

A disturbing wave of mass shootings

The Khayelitsha attack forms part of a series of four mass shootings recorded across South Africa within seven days, leaving at least 27 people dead. On November 15, nine people were shot dead in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria. The victims, six men and three women, were found inside a four-room shack. In a separate attack in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, eight men were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle.

South Africa has experienced several other deadly mass shootings in recent months, with attacks frequently taking place involving multiple gunmen and targeting people in informal settlements, taverns and other public spaces. Unlike mass shootings commonly associated with some other countries, many of South Africa’s attacks are believed to be linked to criminal activity, including gang disputes, territorial battles, extortion and illegal mining networks. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has condemned the attacks, describing the ongoing mass shootings as unacceptable. He has called for stronger investigations and action against the illegal firearms fuelling violent crime.

Latest police statistics reveal scale of violent crime

The latest quarterly crime statistics released by the South African Police Service on November 20 provide further insight into the country’s ongoing battle against violent crime. According to the figures covering July to September 2026, South Africa recorded 5,590 murders, compared with 5,794 during the same period last year. This represents a decline of 204 murders, or approximately 3.5%.



Despite the reduction, the country continues to record an average of around 60 murders every day. Firearms remain a major contributor to the country’s murder toll, while the Western Cape continues to face a disproportionate burden of gang-related killings. According to Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, approximately 80% of all gang-related murders and almost 60% of taxi-related murders take place in the province.

