/'Scam, smuggling and wars': Why Elon Musk's Starlink is a 'help from heaven' for criminals

Elon Musk sells Starlink as a force for good: internet for the remote, the disconnected, the places no cable will ever reach. Much of that is true. But there is a pattern running alongside it that Musk talks about far less, and it stretches across four continents.

From the Amazon to Myanmar to the front lines of Ukraine, the same dish keeps turning up in the hands of people the law is chasing.

The Amazon: Internet For Illegal Mines

In Brazil, Starlink became a tool of environmental crime.

Illegal gold miners operating on protected Yanomami land used Starlink to run their operations deep in the rainforest — coordinating logistics, taking payment, and receiving advance warning of police raids without ever leaving the forest. Brazil's environment agency seized dozens of terminals from illegal mines; miners reportedly painted the antennas black to hide them and favoured them because they were light enough to grab and run. The problem grew severe enough that in 2025 Brazil's federal prosecutors forced Starlink into an agreement to demand identification from users in the Amazon and share geolocation data with authorities.

Myanmar: The Scam Cities Run On It

In Southeast Asia, Starlink became the lifeline of an industry built on fraud.

The vast scam compounds of Myanmar, cities like the notorious KK Park, where trafficked workers are forced to run online fraud against victims worldwide, increasingly rely on Starlink to stay online, especially after neighbouring Thailand cut cross-border power and internet to choke them. Analysts note these operations need little more than a building, captive workers, guards and reliable connectivity, and Starlink supplies the last piece. The scale drew in US lawmakers and the United Nations; regional scam operations defrauded people of tens of billions of dollars in a single year. SpaceX has said it disabled roughly 2,500 terminals powering the compounds.

Ukraine: Smuggled To The Enemy

On the battlefield, Starlink ended up serving the army it was meant to help defeat.

Russian forces obtained Starlink terminals through black-market smuggling, ordered via intermediaries and moved into occupied territory and deployed them on the front line and even mounted on attack drones. A Wall Street Journal investigation described middlemen funnelling terminals to US adversaries around the world. SpaceX says it never sold to Russia and has worked with Ukraine on a verification 'whitelist' to shut unauthorised terminals down, but the smuggling exposed how easily the hardware crosses into the wrong hands.

India: Smugglers And Insurgents

India has its own entries in this ledger, and they are central to why it is cautious.

Even before any commercial launch, Starlink terminals have been recovered in a major drug seizure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and in an army operation against insurgents in Manipur. For smugglers and militants, a connection the Indian state cannot see, trace or switch off is precisely the appeal. These cases are not a footnote to India's security review of Starlink; they are a large part of the reason for it.

The Common Thread

The point is not that SpaceX arms criminals. It does not, and in each case the terminals were smuggled, diverted or bought on the black market rather than sold for the purpose.

The point is structural. The very features that make Starlink revolutionary, portable, decentralised, independent of any national network and reachable from anywhere under open sky, are exactly the features that make it irresistible to anyone who needs to operate beyond a government's reach. A gold miner evading Brazil's forest wardens, a scam boss dodging Myanmar's blackout, a Russian unit beating Ukrainian jamming, and an insurgent in Manipur all want the same thing: connectivity the local state cannot control. Starlink, by design, provides it.

That is the uncomfortable truth beneath the 'connecting the world' slogan. A network that answers to no local authority connects the lawless as readily as the law-abiding.

What SpaceX Says, And What It Shows

In fairness, SpaceX is not indifferent. It bans fraudulent and illegal use in its terms, says it is not licensed in markets like Myanmar where the misuse occurs, and has disabled thousands of unauthorised terminals when pressed. Brazil's deal shows the company can be made to add identity checks and share location data when a government insists.

But that is the revealing part. SpaceX can control who uses its network and where, it simply tends to do so after a government forces the issue, country by country, scandal by scandal. Which is the strongest possible argument for the demand India and others are making: build that control in first, on our terms, before launch, not after the terminals turn up in a raid.

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