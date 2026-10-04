/Philippines detains 244 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, in crackdown on Illegal online gaming

Philippine authorities have arrested 244 foreign workers, most of them Chinese, in what the immigration bureau described as the largest operation this year against illegal online gaming operators. Military personnel and other law enforcement agencies raided two addresses in the southern region of Mindanao on Friday (Oct 2), according to a bureau statement released late Saturday (Oct 3) published by news agency AFP. At the first site, officers arrested 110 Chinese nationals, two Cambodians and one resident of Hong Kong. At the second site, officers arrested 131 foreigners. The bureau said they were "mostly Chinese" and also included citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The bureau said investigators seized "large quantities" of computer equipment, mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards. The government is investigating possible human trafficking-related offences involving a number of those detained. The rest will be deported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Immigration chief Joel Viado said in the statement that the bureau will keep enforcing immigration laws against foreign nationals who violate the conditions of their stay. He said the aim is to ensure the Philippines is not used as a base for illegal activities. The bureau called Friday's (Oct 2) raids the largest POGO bust of 2026.