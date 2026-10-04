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Philippines detains 244 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, in crackdown on Illegal online gaming

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 13:48 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 13:48 IST
Philippines detains 244 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, in crackdown on Illegal online gaming

Person playing PUBG on smartphone outdoors with charging cable attached. Photograph: (Credit: Pexels/Representative image)

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Philippine authorities have detained 244 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, in Mindanao during the country's largest POGO bust of 2026 targeting illegal online gaming operations.

Philippine authorities have arrested 244 foreign workers, most of them Chinese, in what the immigration bureau described as the largest operation this year against illegal online gaming operators. Military personnel and other law enforcement agencies raided two addresses in the southern region of Mindanao on Friday (Oct 2), according to a bureau statement released late Saturday (Oct 3) published by news agency AFP. At the first site, officers arrested 110 Chinese nationals, two Cambodians and one resident of Hong Kong. At the second site, officers arrested 131 foreigners. The bureau said they were "mostly Chinese" and also included citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The bureau said investigators seized "large quantities" of computer equipment, mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards. The government is investigating possible human trafficking-related offences involving a number of those detained. The rest will be deported.

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Immigration chief Joel Viado said in the statement that the bureau will keep enforcing immigration laws against foreign nationals who violate the conditions of their stay. He said the aim is to ensure the Philippines is not used as a base for illegal activities. The bureau called Friday's (Oct 2) raids the largest POGO bust of 2026.

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Manila banned Philippine online gaming operators, known locally as POGOs, in 2024. The government cited allegations that organised crime groups used them as cover for human trafficking, money laundering, online fraud, kidnappings and murder. The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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