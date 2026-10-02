/China's military gamble: The information revolution in the PLA & China’s military future - a new strategy of speed over hardware

When you talk with military theorists in China about the future of the art of war, they will not talk with you about tanks or even numbers of infantry. They were fixated on how quickly they could acquire, process, and act on information. This has had remarkable implications for the way the Chinese military, especially the People’s Liberation Army, has modernised its forces. It has happened in ways that have remained hidden, but it has fundamentally altered the strategic military balance in the world.

The Silent Revolution of Reorganising Military Structure

China did not reveal any plans to reorganise warfare via press releases or official statements. Rather, within a two-year span, there was a silent demolition, rebranding, and restructuring of command organisations. The reason why this was done was not due to bureaucratic reasons; rather, current organisational structures did not have the capability to process and relay information in the speed that is required in modern warfare. The inability to process and use information quickly became one of China's weak points in terms of military operations.

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The foundation of the revolution was laid out in December 2015 when China combined all the capabilities in space, cyber, electronic, and psychological warfare into one Strategic Support Force.

But recognition was gained that even the revolutionary force could be subjected to bureaucracy. It was in April 2024 that China fundamentally reorganised this force by splitting it into three command forces: PLA Cyberspace Force, PLA Aerospace Force, and PLA Information Support Force. The dismantling of the Strategic Support Force happened because of the fact that the previous organisation, although novel in concept, became the victim of bureaucratic rigidity and inter-departmental wrangles which hindered the free exchange of information.

System Destruction Warfare

Discipline known as "system destruction warfare" supports the organisational transformation in question. System destruction warfare is a completely different strategy as compared to traditional war theories based on attrition and force annihilation. As opposed to destroying the military forces of an adversary, the approach involves winning the war through severing ties that unite enemy's military organisations as whole.

This strategy entails attacking the communications system, interfering with the sensors, and disturbing the command and control nodes. Even if this communication system is broken, the military structure of the opposing force will break down regardless of their weaponry. This strategy emphasises disruption over destruction, communication breakdown over elimination of the force. Contemporary military structures fail without being physically destroyed because of the absence of communication systems.

Military Commands Information Integration

The key component of the military transformation process in China is the Information Support Force. This organisation is in charge of integrating the information received from satellites and cyber and electronic warfare sensors into an overall picture of the battlefield. In principle, this integrated picture has to be made available for all commanders in all five regional theatre commands of China, just like it happens in the American Joint All-Domain Command and Control system.

The evolution of infrastructure makes the above assumption plausible. It is evident that the satellite operators have observed the building of big ships for unmanned submarines in Shanghai shipyards. This proves that China is not restricted to the use of the defensive deployment of these technologies in their naval areas only.

However, tensions still exist in regard to military autonomy and decision-making power. Despite the implication of “intelligentised warfare” in terms of high level of automation, Chinese discussion on PLA matters indicates significant reluctance in delegating the decision-making power to algorithmic system. The basic dilemma that remains unresolved lies in authorisation: who can authorise the execution of military actions after the algorithm gives recommendations for it? This issue has its political aspects since political party officers and military officers share decision-making power in China’s military establishment.

Civilian Technology for Military Use

China’s development of military AI is unique because it is different from the Western methods. It involves not only the utilisation of traditional defense contractors but also takes into account the military needs during civilian technology development from the beginning. Thus, the integration leads to “born dual use” technologies that are made for civilian use, such as e-commerce and delivery, and military use at once.

Reframing the AI Race

Popular accounts of an "AI arms race" fall apart on analysis. New analyses have shown China is about three months behind America in terms of open source artificial intelligence systems-not years, just months. Because warfighting platforms always take years to become operationally viable irrespective of origin, the small window is strategically insignificant. The real race is one of speed-which military organisation will bring effective systems online faster?

Through restructuring its command system so as to guarantee that intelligence could be passed from detection to decision and action, quickly, China took the chance that organisational efficiency would prove superior to computational complexity on the battlefield.

Technological Breakthroughs of the Space Domain

The biggest military breakthroughs happen above Earth's atmosphere. According to the officials from the United States Space Force, Chinese satellites conducted "dogfighting maneouvers" in low Earth orbit, whereby five separate craft maneouvered in formation like an aerial dogfight. It has been noted officially that the technological gap between America and China has closed much sooner than expected.

Analysis from the Secure World Foundation indicated that China has built one of the world’s most robust space defense systems and has surpassed the US in terms of direct ascent and co-orbital anti-satellite technology. It released unmanned space planes with satellites which were able to fly next to, circle around, and finally rejoin their spacecraft. Other sources confirm the existence of ground-based lasers which can disrupt the optical sensors of the satellites. Since GPS systems, banking systems, weather forecasts, and emergency communications rely on unprotected satellites, this is an area of great vulnerability for every country.

Positioning of Cyber Operations and Infrastructure

If space is one of the domains that China is more visible on militarily, then cyberspace is one of the domains that China is more patient in. Investigators from America who were looking into the Volt Typhoon (state-affiliated cyber group working for the PLA) found out that there was sophisticated positioning of infrastructure instead of stealing of data.

Humanoid Robots & Field Testing

While humanoid robot production by China has been renowned in terms of entertaining videos, there has emerged military interest. Investigations on the documents of PLA procurement showed that there was military experimentation involving humanoid robots for use in security and surveillance operations, with an emphasis on cooperation between man and machine. Ninety-five percent of the total global production of humanoid robots in 2025 came from Chinese manufacturers. State-owned manufacturer Norinco unveiled the Fuxi humanoid robot for security and surveillance operations.

The tests conducted in March saw the PLA Navy conduct operational trials of autonomous surface vessel swarms. According to naval literature, the underwater drones were working non-stop for more than thirty days through AI-based acoustic recognition. The demonstrations made in August involved the use of AI-based air campaign planning systems to plan the whole aerial mission. According to US Army analysts, China can surpass US Intelligentised Warfare by 2030.

The Speed of Information Over the Speed of Hardware