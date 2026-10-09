Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that negotiations to end the Middle East war will have little chance of success unless Washington abandons pressure and threats, as efforts to break the months-long stalemate remain unsuccessful. Speaking at a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Turkmenistan on Friday (Oct 9), Pezeshkian said any diplomatic process must be based on mutual respect rather than coercion.

“Dialogue holds meaning and a chance of success only when based on mutual respect and mutual commitments, and when devoid of pressure and threat,” he said.

He added, “Negotiation conducted in the shadow of force is not negotiation, it is imposition and coercion.”

Pezeshkian also cautioned that sanctions against Iran would have consequences for the wider region, affecting “regional trade, connectivity, energy, and order.”

Tehran questions value of negotiations

The latest remarks follow Pezeshkian’s criticism of negotiations with the United States earlier this week. On Monday (Oct 5), he described talks as worthless, arguing that diplomatic engagement had failed to prevent further attacks.

“With an enemy that everyday resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats, and that breaks its commitments, negotiations are meaningless,” he said.

The conflict began in late February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which came as Washington and Tehran were engaged in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

A memorandum of understanding reached in June outlined a framework for a lasting settlement. However, the agreement failed to deliver a permanent end to hostilities, and negotiations have remained stalled.

Recent indirect discussions between the two sides on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly also failed to produce a breakthrough.

Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint

The dispute has increasingly centred on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route whose closure sent shockwaves through global energy markets. Iran has sought to exercise control over the waterway, attacking vessels attempting to pass without its authorisation. The United States has responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports and strikes against vessels it accuses of violating the restrictions.

Washington and Israel have maintained that their military campaign is intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking to develop them.