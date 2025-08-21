/Nikki Haley wants Trump to talk to PM Modi over Russian oil issue, highlights China 'threat' amid tariff war

Amid rising tension between India and the US over trade and tariffs, former US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Nikki Haley, urged America not to undermine its years-long relationship with India. Her comments come in the backdrop of President Donald Trump's imposing a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports and an additional 25 per cent penalty for New Delhi's trade with Russia. Haley highlighted that India should be seen a friend as it is crucial in countering ‘Communist China.’ She had previously warned the Trump administration against burning its relationship with India for China. However, Haley also urged New Delhi to arrive at the same page with Trump on the purchase of Russian oil, adding that Trump should speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly over the issue.

In an opinion piece in Newsweek, Haley stressed that India should be seen as a vital democratic ally in countering China's influence in Asia. She warned that reversing 25 years of progress in US-India ties would be a "serious strategic mistake". Haley criticised the double standards in US foreign policy, noting that China continues to escape sanctions over its energy ties with Russia, while India faces pressure despite being a democratic nation. This comment comes after Trump official Peter Navarro criticised India for going closer to China and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent justified US action on India and not on China. Haley hailed India’s democratic stature and said that it is not a danger to the free world, “unlike Communist-led China.” She argued that closer ties with New Delhi are a “no-brainer” for any US administration aiming to check Chinese dominance in the region.

Haley calls for a solution to the Russian oil issue with India

Addressing US President Trump directly, Haley advised initiating direct communication with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve ongoing issues. She also encouraged India to consider Trump's concerns about Russian oil imports and work collaboratively with the U.S. to address them.

Haley concluded by recommending that the US elevate its engagement with India, giving the relationship the same level of focus and resources it dedicates to major partners like China and Israel. She said that facing China effectively will require a strong, reliable partnership with India, based on shared democratic values and strategic goals. Haley also cautioned against letting current trade tensions between India and the US escalate, warning that such a rift would be both serious and avoidable, potentially allowing China to exploit the divide. She highlighted that India is currently the fastest-growing major economy and is on track to surpass Japan. Haley described India’s rise as a major hurdle to China’s ambitions of dominating the global order, stating, “As India’s power grows, China’s ambitions will have to shrink.”

Trump's tariff war against India

On July 31, President Trump imposed modified tariffs, including a 25% tariff on India, citing a national emergency. This followed a pause on earlier tariffs, which allowed countries 90 days to negotiate trade deals with the US. Trump added another 25% tariff on India specifically for buying Russian oil and warned other nations against similar actions. In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated on August 4 that its energy imports are essential to ensure affordable prices amid global market conditions.

Read More | Who is Nikki Haley?







