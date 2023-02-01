Who is Nikki Haley? The Indian-American top gun with strong political views teased to challenge Biden in 2024

Nikki Haley, top Indian-American politician and a former US ambassador to the United Nations, is teased to announce her presidential run for 2024. The 'special announcement' to claim the spot of power in the White House to succeed current president Joe Biden, will reportedly be made in a South Carolina tourism centre. Haley has already laid the ground by projecting her 'vision' in public gatherings and interviews and what Fox News reported as 'Nikki Haley's 2024 plans'.

"When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at: 'Does the current situation push for new leadership?'" Haley explained in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier that aired Thursday. “The second question is: 'Am I that person that could be that new leader?'"

"And can I be that leader? Yes I think I can be that leader," Haley continued.

The official announcement is expected to happen by February 15, reports said.

Who is Nikki Haley?

If the self-definitions were to go by, then 'with all due respect', 'can't is not an option' for Nikki Haley -- the autobiographical titles that the mother of two has published so far. Born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to immigrant parents from North India's Amritsar city, she married in 1996 to Michael Haley, a commissioned officer in the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Haley's father was formerly a professor at Punjab Agricultural University, and her mother received her law degree from the University of Delhi. She holds an accounting degree from Clemson University.

Nikki Haley political views

Displaying signature Republican traits, Haley has been ambiguous on polarising issues such as abortion and gun control, and has shown a pro-Israel stance on the matters of geopolitical importance. Like her Republic predecessor Donald Trump, Haley has called for banning "Communist China" in what she said was Beijing's efforts to buy American farmland.

Nikki Haley on Confederate Flag

In December 2019, Haley came under fire for her comments referring to the US Confederate flag, that it symbolised "service, sacrifice and heritage". Haley was then addressing a white supremacist attack in a church that had resulted in the killings of nine black parishioners.

The US Confederate Flag represents controversial US history from the civil war era rampant with racial tensions, subjugation and violence. Haley has been accused in the past for referencing Civil war history for political purposes.

