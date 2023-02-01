Nikki Haley set to enter 2024 US presidential race

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is set to formally announce a run for president. She will be seeking the Republican nomination for her party’s 2024 ticket. Fox News reported that Haley will formally declare her candidacy for the White House in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15.

Haley had served as ambassador to the United Nations during former president Donald Trump’s administration.

Post and Courier newspaper in South Carolina was the first to report on the development. Haley’s home state of South Carolina votes third in the GOP primary schedule.

Once Haley throws in the hat, she will become the first contender to join the contest against Trump, who is currently the only Republican to have officially announced that he is seeking 2024 nomination.

During the Trump administration, Haley wasn't on the best of terms with other White House officials and was often seeing pushing her own public persona. After she quit in 2018, speculation was rife that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence. However, she didn't do either.

Last year, when asked by reporters whether she is considering running for president, Haley had said, "After November, we’ll figure it out. But you know what I’ve said, I’ve never lost a race. I’m not going to start now. If there’s place for me, we’ll put a 100 per cent in, and we’ll finish it."

"A lot of people have asked if I’m going to run for president," Haley told a crowd at a Las Vegas confab. "Now that the midterms are over, I’ll look at it in a serious way."

(With inputs from agencies)

