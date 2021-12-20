Morning news brief: Super Typhoon Rai, Omicron spread and more

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Dec 20, 2021, 09:10 AM(IST)

Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. Photograph:( AFP )

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief.

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day. The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai (also known as Odette), has risen to at least 208 people after the storm blew across the archipelago late last week, causing massive flooding and devastation. The UK government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, seems to be going through a rough phase lately as it has been getting embroiled in one or the other controversy for quite some time. As more and more reports come out about increasing domestic violence against women in Italy, Pope Francis has sent a strong message against it.

Death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208 in Philippines, over 50 missing: National Police

The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai (also known as Odette), has risen to at least 208 people after the storm blew across the archipelago late last week, causing massive flooding and devastation.

Downing Street garden gathering during May 2020 lockdown returns to haunt PM after UK paper publishes photo

UK government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson seem to be going through a rough phase lately as it has been getting embroiled in one or the other controversy for quite some time.  

'Almost satanic': Pope Francis condemns rising violence against women

As more and more reports come out about increasing domestic violence against women in Italy, Pope Francis has raised strong message against it.

Watch | WION Speed News: Quick round-up of all top headlines


Watch | Omicron found to spread at faster pace compared to other COVID variants

 

Watch | Afghanistan: Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

