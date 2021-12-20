Morning news brief: Super Typhoon Rai, Omicron spread and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day. The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai (also known as Odette), has risen to at least 208 people after the storm blew across the archipelago late last week, causing massive flooding and devastation. The UK government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, seems to be going through a rough phase lately as it has been getting embroiled in one or the other controversy for quite some time. As more and more reports come out about increasing domestic violence against women in Italy, Pope Francis has sent a strong message against it.

Click on headlines to read more

Death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208 in Philippines, over 50 missing: National Police





The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai (also known as Odette), has risen to at least 208 people after the storm blew across the archipelago late last week, causing massive flooding and devastation.

Downing Street garden gathering during May 2020 lockdown returns to haunt PM after UK paper publishes photo





UK government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson seem to be going through a rough phase lately as it has been getting embroiled in one or the other controversy for quite some time.

'Almost satanic': Pope Francis condemns rising violence against women





As more and more reports come out about increasing domestic violence against women in Italy, Pope Francis has raised strong message against it.



Watch | WION Speed News: Quick round-up of all top headlines



Watch | Omicron found to spread at faster pace compared to other COVID variants

Watch | Afghanistan: Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms