'Almost satanic': Pope Francis condemns rising violence against women

As more and more reports come out about increasing domestic violence against women in Italy, Pope Francis has raised strong message against it.

Pope Francis made these comments during a programme being broadcasted on Sunday night on Italy’s famous TG5 network. While talking to three women belonging to different backgrounds and who have been victims of domestic violence, the Pope condemned such actions of men.

"The number of women who are beaten and abused in their homes, even by their husbands, is very, very high," he said. "The problem is that, for me, it is almost satanic because it is taking advantage of a person who cannot defend herself, who can only [try to] block the blows."

Pope made this strong-worded statement after a domestic violence survivor, Giovanna, had asked him a related question. The lady had revealed that she had recently escaped an abusive home and now has four children to care for in these tough times.

Motivating Giovanna and several others like her to live their life in a free and safe world, the Pope said, "I see dignity in you because if you didn’t have dignity, you wouldn’t be here."

This statement comes at a time when just a month ago the local police had released figures about rising domestic violence in Italy, especially during the Covid years — owing to the repeated coronavirus lockdowns.

As per the official figures, there have been nearly 90 episodes of violence against women in Italy on a daily basis, out of which 62 per cent are cases of domestic violence.

He also talked to some other people going through different struggles in their life such as homelessness and living on streets.