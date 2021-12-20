Downing Street garden gathering during May 2020 lockdown returns to haunt PM after UK paper publishes photo

UK government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson seem to be going through a rough phase lately as it has been getting embroiled in one or the other controversy for quite some time.

Be it the whistleblower’s accusations or holding of quiz competition online, Johnson has been under intense pressure due to various revelations.

But the troubles for his government seem to be far from over as The Guardian newspaper of the country has published a picture on Sunday, which has been claimed to be taken during a Covid lockdown in May 2020, showing PM and others in his Downing Street residence’s garden.

The guidance:

“Social mixing between households limited to 2 people outdoors at least 2 metres apart.

In workplaces, in-person meetings only if absolutely necessary”



In the picture, over a dozen people can be seen drinking wine along with Johnson, his wife Carrie and newborn son. In response to the revelation, the PMO’s office said that there were meetings of the staff in the garden on the day.

A Downing Street spokesperson said, "Work meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden in the summer months. On this occasion, there were staff meetings following a No 10 press conference."

"Downing Street is the Prime Minister’s home as well as his workplace. The Prime Minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore, also legitimately uses the garden."

(With inputs from agencies)