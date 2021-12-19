British govt looks to impose short two-week circuit breaker lockdown, say reports

If UK media reports are to be believed, the British government seems to be looking to impose a short two-week circuit breaker lockdown.

The measure may be taken after Christmas celebrations to keep a check on the spread of Omicron variant of Covid.

The government seems to be in the process of drafting regulations of the lockdown currently, the reports said citing a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), whose details have been leaked.

In the restrictions, the government may ban indoor mixing except for work purposes.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already been presented with numerous options by the advisory group under Plan C, which range from "mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown".

"If the aim is to reduce the levels of infection in the population and prevent hospitalisations reaching these levels, more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon," the minutes of SAGE meeting said, as reported by BBC.

As per the experts, the timing of stringent measures is vital as any delay would greatly reduce the effectiveness of such initiatives, said the BBC report.

(With inputs from agencies)