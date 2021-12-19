In a big blow to UK government, Brexit Minister David Frost resigns

In a major blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, a senior member of the Cabinet resigned on Saturday.

This comes as the government has been struggling to save its face due to involvement in numerous controversies.

In a letter to Johnson, Brexit Minister David Frost said that he was resigning immediately after a report said that he was looking to step down next month.

In resignation letter, Frost said, "That is why we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU.''

The leader also said that the process of leaving the EU seems to be a long-term job.

A report by the ‘Mail’ claimed that the minister gave resignation due to the growing resentment against the government. The recent coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government seems to have led to his decision, said the newspaper.

Frost, in his resignation, said that the UK needed to "learn to live with Covid. ... You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly, it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere."

