Many more infected with Omicron variant than reported, says UK scientists

In what comes as a shocking revelation, scientific advisors to Britain's government has said that it was "almost certain" that thousands of people are being infected with the new Omicron variant every day. Also, hospital admissions are likely to increase in the coming time.

Recently published data showed that the confirmed Omicron cases hit 24,968 on December 17. This is an increase of 10,000 cases in 24 hours.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said, "Currently observed numbers of Omicron infections admitted to hospital in the UK are probably around one-tenth of the true number because the data lags of hospital reporting."

The revelation comes in when the UK has been recording a record number of cases every day.

The surge comes in as the Omicron variant has increased exponentially in the country. PM Boris Johnson had announced "Plan B" to battle the spread of the virus.

The UK government had made masks mandatory in public transport and in shops and imposed mandatory Covid tests for travellers arriving in the UK.

Meanwhile, another study has revealed that there is no evidence to suggest cases of new variant are less severe than Delta.

The team suggested the findings on the basis of the proportion of people testing positive, who had symptoms or went to the hospital. The study showed that having Covid earlier provides only 19 per cent protection against Omicron while getting two doses of a vaccine made it just 20 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)