Maui Wildfires: US President Joe Biden to visit Hawaii to survey massive destruction

On Monday (August 21), United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Maui. However, there are no precise details on their visit, but the two are expected to survey the situation of the island nearly two weeks after the deadly fire erupted.

In a statement issued on Sunday (Aug 20), Biden said, "I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy."

The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne, on Sunday, talking to ABC’s

“This Week,” said that the US president will be able to experience and see what devastation had happened in the town.

What is happening in Maui?

The wildfires that erupted on August 8 have caused major devastation on the island.

According to the latest reports, at least 114 people have been reported dead and some 1,000 people are missing.

Locals have been complaining about the situation claiming the evacuation process is “slow.”

The Governor of Hawaii Josh Green estimated that around 3,000 buildings and homes were burned in the wildfires.

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, Herman Andaya resigned on Thursday after being accused of not using outdoor alert sirens.

Residents also reported that retailers and investors are planning to capitalise on the wildfires and buy land from locals.

How does it affect animals?

The wildfire destroyed Lahania by burning thousands of homes and killing hundreds of people. The condition of animals is getting worse. According to the Maui Humane Society, nearly 3,000 pets are lost and displaced by the fires.

Animal shelters are running at their full capacity with volunteers, donations, and staff helping dozens of animals.

The Humane Society received 367 missing reports of pets with the number increasing each day. The staff said that the society aims to treat animals and reunite them with their owners but the process will take time, local news agency MauiNow reported.

