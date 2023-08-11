In Pics | The damage caused due to Maui wildfires
The death toll due to wildfires in Hawaii's Maui has climbed to 55 and fatalities are expected to rise. The wildfires unleashed destruction on the resort town of Lahaina will take many years and billions of dollars to rebuild, as per officials
Governor Josh Green said the inferno that reduced much of Lahaina to smouldering ruins was the worst natural disaster in the state's history. Thousands of people are homeless. The wildfires started on Tuesday (August 8) and ravaged the historic city of Lahaina. In a statement,
Maui County said in a statement that the Lahaina fire was 80% contained, as firefighters secured the perimeter of the wildland areas that burned.
Here's a look at the damage the wildfires caused.
200-year-old church engulfed in flames
The Waiola Church, which is 200 years old, was engulfed in flames on Tuesday.
(Photograph:AP)
150-year-old tree, a symbol of island's culture, charred
The devastating wildfire also burnt the majestic 150-year-old banyan tree along Lahaina historic Front Street. The tree was a symbol of the culture of the island. The tree continues to stand but is charred by the fire.
(Photograph:Others)
Boats destroyed
This photograph shows a charred boat lying in the scorched waterfront in Lahania.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Over 200 structures damaged
Some 271 structures were damaged or destroyed due to the wildfire.