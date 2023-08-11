In Pics | The damage caused due to Maui wildfires

The death toll due to wildfires in Hawaii's Maui has climbed to 55 and fatalities are expected to rise. The wildfires unleashed destruction on the resort town of Lahaina will take many years and billions of dollars to rebuild, as per officials

Governor Josh Green said the inferno that reduced much of Lahaina to smouldering ruins was the worst natural disaster in the state's history. Thousands of people are homeless. The wildfires started on Tuesday (August 8) and ravaged the historic city of Lahaina. In a statement,

Maui County said in a statement that the Lahaina fire was 80% contained, as firefighters secured the perimeter of the wildland areas that burned.

Here's a look at the damage the wildfires caused.