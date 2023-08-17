Did Joe Biden forget 'Maui' during his address on catastrophic Hawaii wildfire?

The United States President Joe Biden and his the increasing incidence of his gaffes are quite common. Recently, he mistakenly referred to the Grand Canyon as one of the "nine" wonders of the world.

But now, he is facing criticism for forgetting the name of Maui, which has been destroyed because of the Hawaii wildfires, which have killed more than 100 people.

A report by The New York Post mentioned that he finally on Tuesday spoke out about the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, but he seemed to forget the name of Maui.

He apparently also said that while he typically prefers to keep his talks brief, he would make an exception in this case.

As quoted by NYP, he said, "I apologise because I try very hard to keep my speeches between 15 and 18 minutes, but I got to talk a little bit about Hawaii."

He began by highlighting the actions made by the US government to control the wildfire situation in Hawaii, noting that he had given the victims federal help, including a $700 one-time award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The amount has also been slammed by online users as many people have said on social media platforms that the Biden administration is willing to provide Ukraine with millions of dollars, but not to Hawaii.

As per the report, he got confused with Hawaii, known as the Big Island, and Maui.

He said: "The Army helicopters helped fire suppression efforts on the Big Island because there's still some burning on the Big Island — not the one that, not the one where you see on television all the time."

Bidens to visit the crisis-hit region

Biden and his wife Jill Biden will visit Hawaii next week, the White House said Wednesday (August 16).

A White House press release read: Biden and the first lady on Monday will "meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials" on Maui.

(With inputs from agencies)

