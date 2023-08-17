A picture taken from space shows just how massive the Hawaii wildfires are

Satellite imagery taken by the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday (August 12) shows the island of Maui in Hawaii four days after flames started. The picture was taken as the space-based laboratory orbited over the Pacific Ocean at a height of around 417 kilometres.

Search and rescue work is still underway in Hawaii following deadly wildfires that ravaged the Maui resort town of Lahaina last week. More than one hundred people died and thousands have lost their homes and properties in the catastrophic fires.

Josh Green, the state governor, said that "101 lives have now been lost". He added that over a quarter of the disaster zone has been searched, with dogs trained to look for bodies combing the ashes of what was once Lahaina.

Green also cautioned Hawaiians that the final count from the tragedy will be significantly higher, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level.

Biden to visit Hawaii next week

Meanwhile, the White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will visit Hawaii next week after the deadliest US wildfire in over a century killed more than 100 people there.

The press release mentioned that Biden and the first lady will "meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials" on Maui.

"The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster," the statement continued.

(With inputs from agencies)

