Spain's Tenerife battles 'out of control' wildfire as it spreads across island's north

On Tenerife, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, a forest fire started on Wednesday (August 16). As quoted by news agencies, the officials said that around 250 firefighters are battling the wildfire that is raging "out of control" and has forced road closures and the evacuation of five villages.

In a mountainous area, the fire is largely confined, but firefighters are battling to stop it from spreading to surrounding populated areas.

But concerns have been raised because the fire is spreading. Spain's highest peak, the Mount Teide volcano, is nearby, but entry has been made difficult by the fire's perimeter, which has grown to 22 kilometres across dry woodland covering both flanks of steep ravines.

Local media reported that around 150 people have been evacuated so far from half a dozen villages in the sparsely populated area in the island's northeast, made up mostly of farms and holiday homes.

Media also reported that Tenerife's two airports were operating normally.

Fernando Clavijo, who is the region's leader, told an evening news conference in Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz: "The fire is out of control... the outlook is not positive."

"Our goal for tonight is defensive so that the fire does not continue its advance. We will carry out operations to protect residents' property," he added.

At least 14 aircraft and a combined 250 firefighters and military personnel were deployed by the authorities.

#IFArafoCandelaria has brutal long borders. Have not yet heard about its actual size, the government has other challenges as this right now on #Tenerife pic.twitter.com/mUQs4PdPQC — Roger (@efadi_LP) August 16, 2023 ×

Some scary scenes coming out of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain as an out-of-control wildfire continues to grow. The fire is now exhibiting extreme fire behaviour due to very dry conditions. A mandatory evacuation is in effect for villages threatened by the wildfire. pic.twitter.com/fE6pW0TXzm — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 16, 2023 ×

A Reuters report mentioned that a waterbombing seaplane arrived on Wednesday afternoon from the mainland and two others were expected on Thursday morning.

Vicky Palma, a wildfire adviser to the Tenerife council, told Canarias Radio that the expected drop in temperatures at night to around 20 degree Celsius would likely increase the strength of winds in the area.

As quoted by news agencies, the island's emergency services chief Pedro Martinez said: "We don't rule out that tomorrow we'll again see intense fire activity".

Rosa Davila, who is the head of the Tenerife council, said all access to the mountains on the island has been closed off. "We are doing this to prevent any incidents," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE