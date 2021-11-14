'Life will be miserable' for unvaccinated people, warns Australian medical chief

The people who refuse Covid vaccinations in Australia will lead a lonely and miserable life, the head of the Australian Medical Association in Queensland has warned.

"Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won’t be able to hide," Dr Chris Perry said on a local news channel.

Australia has been fighting the problem of vaccine hesitancy and the officials have been urging locals to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus as soon as possible. However, when all other ways failed, the AMA chief decided to issue a dark warning for all locals.

"You won’t be able to get a doctor to sign off that you got an exclusion" because there will be several restrictions. The doctors will be ordered to take immense care as all exclusion notices will be strictly looked at and doctors will be fined if any error is spotted in those exclusion certificates. He also added that the patients who are caught lying will be charged with fraud.

"There's a whole pile of issues, a whole pile of problems if you try and get around the system," Perry said.

Australia is tightening its vaccine mandates and fines of AU$1,378 have been announced for those who breach pandemic-related regulations. All business owners have also been directed to immediately call police if they suspect any possible Covid breach.

"The pubs and the clubs are going to have to find out whether people are vaccinated before they allow them in, otherwise their businesses will go bankrupt," he said.

Queensland locals have been given the deadline of December 15 to get fully vaccinated, or they will have trouble in finding employment and entering public spaces.