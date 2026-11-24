Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO, and his X profile has got its badges back too. But there is one small detail that has caught people's attention: the blue tick he received for free from Elon Musk.

After Huang lost his verification badges following his departure from Nvidia, Musk stepped in with a simple offer. Now, with Huang reinstated as CEO, his Nvidia company-affiliation badge has also returned. And naturally, this has sparked a little online humour: Will Musk keep the blue tick on his profile, or could he change his mind?

There is no indication that Musk plans to take it away. But the timing has given social media users something to joke about.

How did Jensen Huang lose his blue tick?

Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on November 12. Following his departure, his X profile underwent changes, including the removal of his blue verification tick and Nvidia's company-affiliation badge.

The two badges are different. The blue tick is associated with individual verification through X Premium, while the company-affiliation badge identifies an account's connection with an organisation through X's business verification system.

What did Elon Musk say?

On November 17, an X user highlighted the changes to Huang's profile. Musk responded with a short message: "Blue check coming back for free on the house."

In other words, Musk offered to restore Huang's blue tick without charging him for an X Premium subscription. The tick was subsequently restored.

It was a straightforward offer, but it became a talking point because it came directly from the owner of X.

Why does Jensen Huang have both badges again?

On November 23, Nvidia's board reinstated Huang as the company's president and CEO, just 11 days after his departure. With his return, Huang's X profile now displays the Nvidia company-affiliation badge again, alongside the blue tick Musk had offered him for free.

The two badges have separate purposes: one represents his individual verification, while the other reflects his association with Nvidia.

Will Elon Musk take back the free blue tick?

For now, there is no announcement from Musk suggesting that he will withdraw the offer. Huang continues to have his blue tick, while his Nvidia affiliation badge is also back.

Still, the situation has created an easy joke for X users: after getting his CEO job back and recovering his company badge, will Jensen Huang have to worry about Elon Musk changing his mind about the free blue tick?