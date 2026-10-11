/‘If Russia stops…’: Zelensky says Ukraine ready to halt oil refinery strikes on THIS condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (Oct 11) said that Kyiv is ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow halts strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In a post on X, Zelensky said any move to reduce attacks must be mutual and backed by credible guarantees. He also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of refusing to stop strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. This comes as US President Donald Trump intensifies criticism of Kyiv’s campaign against Russian oil facilities.

“The real cause of the war in Europe is Russia and Russia alone. It is possible to stop strikes on energy infrastructure as early as today, but Putin does not want to do so,” Zelensky said.

“Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees,” he added.

Russian strikes continue across Ukraine

Zelensky cited the toll of recent Russian attacks, including strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure. He said rescue operations had concluded in Zaporizhzhia, where 23 people, including four children, were killed. He also said that a medical facility in Kharkiv was attacked while a five-storey apartment building in Slovyansk was damaged, where people may still have been trapped under the rubble.

The Ukrainian president said that Russia had used around 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles and more than 1,640 attack drones in a single week. He added that Kyiv would continue talks with European leaders to secure additional military assistance, particularly air defence systems and ammunition for combat aircraft.

“Today, we will continue coordinating with partners – there will be talks with European leaders. Virtually every day, we coordinate at different levels and work on additional defense packages, first and foremost air defense and munitions for combat aircraft. All of this is to protect the lives of our people and Ukraine’s interests,” he said.

Trump pressures Kyiv over oil refinery attacks

Zelensky’s offer comes amid growing friction between Washington and Kyiv over Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, which Kyiv has used to undermine Moscow’s ability to finance and sustain its war effort. On Saturday (Oct 10), Trump called for Ukraine to elect a new president willing to negotiate an end to the conflict, while warning Zelensky against targeting Russian refineries.

“He better damn well stop,” Trump said, adding that “it's time for Ukraine to get a new president”.

The US president’s remarks came as Washington pursued an arrangement involving Russian diesel supplies amid rising fuel prices ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections. Zelensky has criticised the easing of restrictions on Russian diesel exports, arguing that it could benefit Moscow without securing concessions.