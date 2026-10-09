/Hurricane Isaias shatters a 121-year-old record - Landfall and other details

The Atlantic hurricane season 2026 got its first hurricane after Isaias turned into one on Wednesday night (October 7). The season started on June 1, and it took more than four months for the first hurricane to form. This drought period is now officially the longest one on record for any season since 1905, surpassing the 7 pm October 7 mark from over 120 years ago, AccuWeather reported.

Hurricane Isaias is now the latest first hurricane. There have been nine named storms in 2026, with the other eight being tropical storms. None of them reached hurricane strength. Tropical Storm Fay almost reached hurricane status with wind speeds of 70 mph, but fell short by 4 mph from becoming a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Isaias landfall



Isaias is forecast to make landfall on the US Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane late Friday night or early Saturday. The region between southeastern Louisiana and the western Florida Panhandle is expected to be the point of impact. Wind gusts could peak at 100-120 mph. Four to 12 inches of rain are expected near and east of the track. Storm surge and tornado warnings have been issued for regions hundreds of miles from landfall.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, southwestern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, including some inland areas of Alabama and Florida. Maximum sustained winds had reached 100mph on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert on Thursday, asking locals to plan for life-threatening winds.