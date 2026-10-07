DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has accused the Democratic Party of seeking to transform the United States into a ‘socialist country’ through immigration, while citing a response from ChatGPT to support his claim about changing the political makeup of Republican-leaning states. During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Mullin claimed that the number of undocumented immigrants in the United States had reached as high as' 23 million during the Biden administration. He further suggested the figure could rise to 50 million if the period of the Obama administration was also considered.

Mullin did not provide specific data to substantiate those figures. According to data cited by Forbes, the Pew Research Center estimated that around 14 million undocumented immigrants were living in the US in 2023, while the Migration Policy Institute estimated the figure at approximately 15.8 million in 2024. The DHS secretary then alleged that Democrats were attempting to turn the US into a ‘socialist country’ and argued that doing so would require them to ‘change the demographics’.

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Mullin said that shortly before appearing on television, he asked ChatGPT, “How do you change a red state to blue?”

According to Mullin, the first response he received was, “You must change the voting demographics.” He appeared to use the AI response as support for his broader argument linking immigration and changes in the political composition of Republican-leaning states.

However, ChatGPT's responses to similar questions do not establish that immigration is a deliberate strategy by Democrats to change the political affiliation of red states. Forbes found that ChatGPT listed demographic change among several factors that can affect a state's electorate, including population growth, migration, age distribution and urbanisation. It also noted that demographic change does not automatically translate into votes for either political party.

Other factors identified by ChatGPT included voter persuasion, turnout, candidate quality and changing political issues.