Sheikh Hasina has set a date to go home, and Bangladesh is refusing to help her get there.

The former prime minister, who has lived in India since being removed from power in August 2024, has said she wants to return on 16 December, Bangladesh's Victory Day. She has asked for a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Delhi to Dhaka, even as her return remains tangled up with her death sentence.

Her lawyers have also moved on paperwork. They asked the Bangladesh embassy in New Delhi for a fresh passport and national identity card, which is the clearest sign yet that she means to travel.

Dhaka's answer: extradite her

Bangladesh's reply has been consistent. Officials say Hasina can legally return only through extradition under the treaty the two countries signed in 2013. Ministers argue that a convicted fugitive cannot be given a passport. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on 5 November that a passport was not needed for a return through extradition.

Bangladesh has sought her extradition, but New Delhi has yet to respond. Meanwhile, there has been violent clashes in Bangladesh amid her planned return.

"They prefer that she does not return"

Speaking to WION, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, a seasoned diplomat and former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, says the refusal to issue a passport is a way of avoiding the real issue.

"They know that extradition will not happen in the absence of a judicial process," he said. "They are apprehensive that her return will cause huge political turbulence and prefer that she does not return.

This also gives them a reason to point fingers at India, which is an old habit in Bangladesh."

Chakravarty says the central contradiction is that Bangladesh wants Hasina back but may not be ready for what her return would bring. He argues it could set off larger Awami League mobilisations and pose a serious political and security challenge for the government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

He says Hasina has asked for a government-arranged Biman flight, but that a military aircraft is also a possibility, or she may choose to cross the land border.

Senior Awami League leaders have allegedly been visiting or planning to assess India-Bangladesh border points in connection with possible return routes.

India will not trade her for better ties

On New Delhi's position, Chakravarty is firm. India, he says, will neither hold bilateral relations hostage to Hasina nor extradite her simply to win better relations with Dhaka.

Extradition, he stresses, needs due legal process. Bangladesh has not started the formal judicial process or submitted the necessary documents, judgments and testimonies. Even a voluntary return would raise hard questions about her death sentence, her right to appeal and arrangements for her security.

He also believes the controversy should not be allowed to derail India-Bangladesh relations.

A tilt away from India?

Chakravarty reads Tarique Rahman's outreach to China, Malaysia and Pakistan as a signal that Dhaka wants to show it has alternatives to New Delhi. He says Islamabad's main aim is to pull Bangladesh into an anti-India alignment, though resentment over Pakistan's actions in 1971 remains a major obstacle.

On the Ganga Water Treaty, which is nearing expiry, he indicated that India may not be inclined to renegotiate immediately. New Delhi, he believes, may prefer a fresh treaty that reflects changing climate and water needs.

The Awami League question

Chakravarty is most critical of Bangladesh's domestic politics. He alleges that the post-Hasina transition was marked by violence, arbitrary arrests and persecution of political opponents. February's election, he argues, cannot be called fully free and fair when the Awami League, historically one of the country's largest parties, was barred from contesting.

With an estimated 40-45% support base, he says, the ban is unsustainable and risks fuelling more unrest. He also notes that Jamaat-e-Islami has emerged as a powerful force, which could complicate the political landscape further. Minorities, including Hindus, remain vulnerable, he says. Nobody is safe in the present atmosphere, though Hindus have borne the brunt of attacks.

An economy under strain

Beyond politics, he flags a deepening crisis in the garment industry, the backbone of the economy.

Factory closures, rising costs, inflation and wage demands are all adding pressure. Textiles and related industries account for around 80% of export revenues, so trouble there could destabilise the whole economy.

US trade arrangements add to the squeeze: conditions tied to American cotton purchases could raise production costs, while sourcing Indian cotton reportedly carries higher tariffs. Higher oil and energy import bills, falling export earnings and disrupted trade connectivity are also straining foreign exchange reserves.

Three priorities for Dhaka

Chakravarty says the Tarique Rahman government should:

End revenge politics.

Restore political normalcy by letting the Awami League take part in democratic processes.

by letting the Awami League take part in democratic processes. Revive the economythrough stronger trade ties with India and action on inflation.