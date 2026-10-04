/Flydubai co-pilot had no formal training? UK university says he did aviation management

Several revelations have come to the fore about the flydubai co-pilot, who allegedly tried to hijack an Israel-bound flight and attacked a colleague in the cockpit. One among them is that he did a distance-learning course in aviation management from a university in UK and did not take any pilot training there.

According to a report in The Guardian, "A British university, Buckinghamshire New University, said a student named Hamam al-Hammami had previously completed a distance-learning course in aviation management at the institution but he did not undertake any pilot training at the university.”

A flydubai spokesperson on Saturday refused to comment on his association with the university and said the incident is under investigation and they are not in a position to say anything right now.

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Notably, the co-pilot had been barred from flying by Oman over concerns he had adopted extremist views, a report in the Wall Street Journal said. He was then moved to an administrative job at Oman Air, before being hired by the UAE-based budget airline flydubai, said the report further.

The flydubai plane hero, Smit Machchhar



Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was flying a Boeing 737 to Israel on Wednesday (Oct 1) when his co-pilot attacked him. Despite multiple stab wounds, he opened the cockpit door and let in passengers, who subdued the co-pilot. This likely saved the 174 people on board. The flight, FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk.