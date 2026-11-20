The FBI has arrested a 34-year-old Georgia man accused of transferring more than $26,000 to individuals and groups linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) through an international money laundering network.

Younes Moustafa Younes, from Lavonia, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with international money laundering and destruction of evidence, according to federal prosecutors.

A criminal complaint alleges that Younes transferred $16,807 in cryptocurrency between December 2025 and June 2026. Investigators believe at least some of the money was meant to support ISIS activities in Syria. He allegedly used multiple phone numbers and accounts to conceal his identity while making the transfers.

FBI discovers submerged phones during search

During searches of Younes' apartment, vehicle, workplace and electronic devices, agents found three mobile phones submerged in an unidentified liquid. One of the devices had been smashed, while another had its identification number removed. Investigators also recovered shredded documents soaking in an unknown solution inside a bathtub.

Prosecutors allege that Younes attempted to destroy evidence ahead of his arrest. Surveillance footage from cryptocurrency ATMs also reportedly captured him during transactions in March 2022 and May 2026.

Previous links to ISIS propaganda

The FBI first identified Younes in 2020 after he allegedly accessed ISIS propaganda online. Although he acknowledged viewing the material during questioning, he denied supporting extremist ideologies.

Investigators allege that he later sent around $9,206 through 11 cryptocurrency transactions between December 2021 and April 2022 to addresses associated with ISIS-linked activities.

In September 2022, Younes allegedly sold his vehicle, withdrew his retirement savings, quit his job and travelled to Turkey on a one-way ticket. He stayed there for approximately two years before being arrested and deported to the US.

Younes appeared before a federal magistrate judge on Thursday and remains in custody. His detention and probable cause hearings are scheduled for Monday in Macon.