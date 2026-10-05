/'Face the heartbreaking reality': Six aboard US air ambulance missing en route to Boston presumed dead

The six people aboard a medical transport aircraft that went missing on Oct 3, while it was travelling from Bermuda to Boston are presumed dead, according to a statement from the flight's operator Latitude Air Ambulance. On Monday morning (local time), the United States Coast Guard said that it was ending its search for survivors off the coast of Nantucket, a Massachusetts island. The US Coast Guard on Sunday (local time) found debris of Ontario air ambulance jet but the six people onboard remained unaccounted for.

After US ended search operation, Latitude Air Ambulance said in a statement, "We must now face the heartbreaking reality that the four members of our Latitude team, our patient and the patient's family escort, who were aboard Heartbeat 104, are presumed to have died. Our thoughts are first and foremost with their families, loved ones, friends, and colleagues."

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told the Coast Guard on Saturday night (local time) that it had lost contact with a Gulfstream G100 with the tail number C-GRJP. The US Coast Guard launched an air and surface search after it was reported about the incident. The Coast Guard confirmed that the plane carried four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals.

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According to initial information an aircraft, a Gulfstream G100 which was Ontario-based medical transport aircraft was carrying a patient and a family member escort along with four crew members. The aircraft was registered under Canada-based Latitude Air Ambulance, which works with global insurance companies, governments and other organisations to provide medical evacuation and repatriation services. The company flagged that it went missing around 1:30 am (1530 GMT). Company spokesman Clarence Togeretz confirmed that the jet was on an active Medevac operation, transferring a patient to an area hospital.

However, the aircraft is not official Ontario air ambulance. Joshua McNamara, a spokesperson for Ornge, which provides air ambulance services for Ontario's provincial health-care system, said the flight was not an air ambulance transport for Ontario.



Meanwhile, Nantucket Memorial Airport spokesperson Preston Harimon said in a statement that the airport, which is located in Massachusetts, was informed the aircraft had reportedly declared an emergency before it lost contact. “Details regarding the circumstances of the incident remain unconfirmed,” Harimon said. “Nantucket Memorial Airport will not speculate on the cause of the event.” The rescue operations are still underway to locate the passengers.

Timeline of the incident