Doctor who met Russian President Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus

A doctor in Russia was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday. He is the same doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow's coronavirus hospital last week.

"Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I’ve isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I’ve developed this month is doing its job," Protsenko said in a post on Facebook.

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko. Neither man was wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed. He was also photographed while shaking hands with the doctor without any protective gear.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said that Putin is being tested regularly for the deadly virus which has spread to over 200 countries now.

It has previously said that Putin is being protected from viruses and other illnesses "around the clock".

The Kremlin reported a coronavirus case in Putin’s administration on Friday but said the person in question had not come into contact with the president and that all measures were being taken to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday granted the government powers to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus and approved penalties for violations of lockdown rules including, in extreme cases, jail terms of up to seven years.

