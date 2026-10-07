/'Against all odds': Christa Pike awake and speaking after Tennessee failed execution, say lawyers

The female death-row inmate who survived a failed execution at a Tennessee prison last week is now conscious and able to speak, according to her lawyers, although her long-term prognosis remains uncertain. Christa Pike, 50, was sentenced to death for a murder committed when she was a teenager. She was administered two supposedly lethal doses of pentobarbital at a Tennessee prison a week ago but survived the injections.

Pike was subsequently taken to hospital, where she remained unconscious and on a ventilator in critical condition.

Her attorneys said Tuesday that ‘against all odds’ she was now conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care. They added, “Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed. Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery.” Pike's legal team has again urged Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

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Tennessee suspends executions

Governor Lee suspended executions in Tennessee following Pike's failed execution while an independent investigation into what happened is carried out. The head of the prison system has also resigned. The incident has renewed debate over the death penalty, particularly for offenders who were very young when they committed their crimes. Pike was 18 when she and her boyfriend attacked and killed 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer at a job training camp in 1995.

The case attracted widespread attention after Slemmer's body was discovered with a pentagram, commonly associated with Satanism, carved into her chest. Pike's lawyers had previously sought clemency, pointing to her age at the time of the crime, a history of childhood sexual abuse and mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pike reportedly first inmate to survive lethal injection