Watch: Giant iceberg drifting towards Canada’s Newfoundland

A ginormous iceberg was seen drifting towards the shores of a Canadian island, Newfoundland, leaving many netizens in awe.

Notably, the area where this iceberg was spotted is known as "Iceberg Alley”, and it is common for people to witness such a massive block of ice.

It was in Iceberg Alley that the Titanic ship struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

A one-minute clip was shared on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, by a user named ‘SpriterTeam’. The clip, which instantly became viral, showed the huge iceberg approaching the Canadian mainland.

🇨🇦 A giant iceberg has sailed to the Canadian island of Newfoundland

Iceberg sightings are pretty much common in this area. Ocean currents cause the ice blocks to drift off the coast of Newfoundland. According to the tourism website, roughly 90 per cent of icebergs seen off Newfoundland and Labrador come from the glaciers of western Greenland, and the rest come from glaciers in Canada's Arctic.

However, the frequency with which locals are spotting these ice giants is leaving many concerned as it has ties to the climate crisis and the overall threat to the Earth’s ice caps.

There has been an uptick of iceberg sightings this summer, National Geographic states citing, citing data from a July 21 U.S. Coast Guard and International Ice Patrol Iceberg Outlook report.

However, it notes that the numbers are still below average when compared to the last decade.

A 2019 study published in the Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences found that Greenland’s glaciers are melting at a rate four times faster than previously estimated, underscoring the urgency of addressing climate change.

The US Coast Guard and the International Ice Patrol said that 2,265 icebergs were spotted near the Labrador region and that 2023 is the first year since 2019 to be more severe than 'light' iceberg extent.