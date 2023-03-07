UK Snow Forecast: Snow & ice warnings extended in more parts of United Kingdom. Will snow fall in your area?

Snow and ice warnings are in effect throughout all four nations of the United Kingdom. The authorities might issue more warnings as Arctic air sweeps across the nation.

According to the Met Office, Tuesday night might be the coldest of the year so far, with temperatures dropping to minus 15 degrees Celsius in some protected Scottish glens, particularly in areas covered with fresh snow. The lowest temperature recorded in the UK in 2023 is minus 10.4 degrees Celsius in the early hours of January 19 in Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands.

Temperatures might fall nearly six degrees below their lowest point in March, when they touched minus 9.1 degrees Celsius in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

A snow and ice warning is in effect for London, the Thames Valley, East Anglia, portions of the Midlands, and South Wales until 10 AM on Tuesday.

At the same time, a similar one is in effect in Northern Ireland.

Most of Northern and Eastern Scotland, and North East England, are under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. It might continue as far south as Hull beginning Tuesday and ending at 10 AM on Wednesday.

A yellow snow warning will be in effect for South West England and South Wales throughout the day Wednesday, with a few millimetres of snow possible.

A yellow snow warning will be in effect for North England, North Wales, the majority of Scotland, and Northern Ireland from 3 AM on Thursday until 6 PM on Friday. The Met Service predicts snow drifts on Friday.

On Monday afternoon, snow began to fall in Northern Scotland. More than 20cm may collect over high ground in Scotland. Meanwhile, more than 5cm may accumulate at lower altitudes in the UK's northeast.

Snow will spread from the south to the north of the Country when warm air from the southwest collides with cold air.