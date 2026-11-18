WION Tech Pulse, WION's flagship technology initiative, will bring together Karnataka government officials, policymakers and industry leaders on Wednesday (November 18), at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and India's growing global technology ambitions.

Titled 'AI & Beyond: The People Powering India's Next Techade', the event will have conversations around the next frontier of artificial intelligence, responsible innovation, the future of work and the role of human intelligence in an increasingly technology-driven world. The discussions will also examine how India can leverage its talent, startup ecosystem and technological capabilities to emerge as a global AI powerhouse.

The programme will feature two panel discussions. The first panel, 'AI & Beyond – The People Powering India's Next Techade', will feature Venk Krishnan, CEO and Founder of NuWare Systems LLP; Madan Kamath, Vice-President and Head of Marketing, HomeLane and DesignCafe and Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl APxJ.

The second discussion, 'Vision Karnataka – Shaping the Future of a Global Innovation Hub', will bring together policymakers and industry representatives to explore Karnataka's technology-led growth ambitions, infrastructure development, investment opportunities and employment generation. This session will feature Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Home Affairs, IT and BT and Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Karnataka MLA.