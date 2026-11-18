Major disruption in SpiceJet operations at Mumbai airport, with hundreds of passengers left stranded overnight. No SpiceJet flight reportedly took off from Mumbai airport after 7pm on Tuesday, November 17. This triggered scenes of chaos at the airline’s counters, with angry passengers gathering, raising slogans and demanding answers.

Several passengers said they had reached the airport for their scheduled departures but were left waiting for hours without clarity on when their flights would operate. A flight scheduled to depart at 11:30 pm was also yet to begin boarding when the disruption was reported. The latest update as of Wednesday morning is thatpassengers who had been waiting since Tuesday evening finally saw a flight depart at around 4am on Wednesday, after nearly nine hours of disruption. But this is not an isolated incident.

SpiceJet passengers have faced disruptions on consecutive days. Reports also suggest that no flight took off from Mumbai’s Terminal 1 on Monday. The airline has been facing wider operational challenges. According to DGCA data for September, more than 20 per cent of SpiceJet’s scheduled flights were cancelled, while its on-time performance across 10 major airports stood at just 16.6 per cent. Mumbai airport says they had already issued a passenger advisory warning travellers about possible SpiceJet disruptions.