Union Home Minister Amit Shah has flagged off Bharat Forge’s 5.56 × 45 mm rifles ordered by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, marking another step in indigenous arms manufacturing for India’s security forces. The dispatch from the Kalyani-Bharat Forge facility in Pune brings Indian-made weapons to officers tasked with confronting mafia networks and organised criminals.

Speaking to WION’s Defence Pulse, Dr Vikram Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and founding Inspector General of the STF, welcomed the initiative. He described weapons suited to these demanding operations as ‘game changers’, praising the manufacturer and the force. Established in May 1998, the UP STF gathers intelligence on organised-crime networks, pursues dangerous gangs and works with district police.

Singh explained why such a force needs a decisive equipment advantage. “You have to be at least a generation ahead of the underworld, the mafia and the opponents,” he said. Drawing on his operational experience, Singh recalled a time when criminals possessed sophisticated firearms, transport and communications equipment while police teams relied on older weapons. Asked what the force had faced, he listed AK-series weapons, Dragunov sniper rifles, Uzi submachine guns, Walther PPK pistols and Browning firearms too.

Against that background, he highlighted the new Bharat Forge rifle’s handling advantages, particularly during prolonged operations. Officers may remain deployed for more than 24 hours, making a lighter weapon valuable. “The strong point of this weapon is that it is very lightweight,” Singh said. He also emphasised its suitability for narrow lanes, closely packed buildings and operations involving hostages. Better equipment, he argued, strengthens officers’ confidence and public morale. He wished such weapons had been available during his own early experience with the STF.