Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 got underway on Tuesday (Nov 17) in the Karnataka capital, bringing together the southern state's ministers, prominent industry leaders senior government representatives. The discussions span artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the state's technology-driven growth ambitions. The event is being held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from November 17 to 19. The second day of the summit will feature WION Tech Pulse.

Tuesday's first panel, titled 'AI & Beyond' is being addressed by Venk Krishnan, Founder-CEO of Nuventures; Srikanth Iyer, Founder and CEO of HomeLane; Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President and Managing Director of Bosch Global Software Technologies; and Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl APxJ.

The leaders from the technology ecosystem are deliberating on the evolving AI landscape and the opportunities and challenges emerging from rapid technological advancements. The second panel, titled 'Vision Karnataka' is featuring Karnataka Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge, who holds the portfolios of Home Affairs, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance; Dr Ajay Dharam Singh, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology; and Sharath Kumar Bachegowda, MLA, Karnataka. The focus is on Karnataka's vision and ambitions in the technology and innovation space.

WION Tech Pulse on November 18

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 will continue on November 18 and 19, with an extensive programme featuring discussions on artificial intelligence, deeptech, semiconductors, biotechnology, healthcare, mobility and global technology partnerships. WION Tech Pulse will be held on Wednesday, November 18. The day will see a strong focus on enterprise AI, with sessions exploring the transition from AI pilots to production, the future of AI-first engineering and India's growing AI ecosystem.

Other key deliberations will examine India's semiconductor ambitions, AI in healthcare, sovereign AI, physical AI, space technology and the emergence of agentic AI. The day's programme will also feature conversations around India's deeptech frontier, AI-powered aerospace and defence, and the future of global innovation partnerships.

The summit will conclude on Thursday, November 19, with discussions focusing on next-generation mobility, technology-driven entertainment, artificial intelligence, and India's competitive position in the global technology landscape. Key sessions will include 'Tech in Media & Entertainment', 'One Stack, Many Missions', and 'Scaling the ₹1,600 Crore Market'. The final day will also feature discussions on Karnataka's semiconductor ambitions, electric mobility, battery and energy systems, and the future workforce.