The Kashmir Valley is experiencing an abrupt dip in temperatures, with several parts of the region recording sub-zero minimum temperatures as winter conditions begin to intensify. Srinagar on Tuesday recorded the season’s first sub-zero temperature at -0.1°C.

Tourist destinations have also witnessed a sharp fall in mercury, with Pahalgam emerging as the coldest place in the Valley at -3.8°C, followed by the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, which recorded a minimum temperature of -3.4°C.

According to the Meteorological Department in Srinagar, temperatures across several parts of Kashmir have dropped below the freezing point. In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of -1°C, while Shopian recorded -3.6°C and Pulwama -2.3°C. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of -0.9°C.

The cold conditions have also affected Central Kashmir, with the tourist resort of Sonamarg recording a minimum temperature of -1.9°C.

Meanwhile, in the Jammu division, Bhaderwah emerged as the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 1.1°C, while Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 11°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast predominantly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir until November 20. It has further indicated that weather conditions are likely to remain mostly dry across the Union Territory until December 1.