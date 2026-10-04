/Temple to launch in six colours as Deepinder Goyal announces pre-orders next week

Deepinder Goyal’s unusual Temple wearable is moving closer to its commercial launch. The Zomato and Eternal founder has revealed six colours for the launch edition and said pre-orders could begin as early as next week.

The six finishes are True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Goyal shared images of the variants on X, while cautioning that a few details still need to be finalised before pre-orders can begin. For people already on Temple’s early-access waitlist, there is another important detail: they will receive priority access when pre-orders open.

Temple gets six colours before launch

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Until now, Temple had mostly been shown in a gold finish. The new images reveal a much wider launch palette. Goyal described the six options as the colours for the “launch edition”, leaving open the possibility that the range could change later. There is currently no confirmation that all six colours will remain available after the initial launch.

The exact pre-order date has also not been announced. Goyal's wording “hopefully next week” means the timeline remains dependent on the remaining preparations.

What exactly is Deepinder Goyal’s Temple?

Temple is unlike a conventional smartwatch or smart ring. The small device is designed to sit on the side of the head, around the temple area between the forehead and ear. The company says the location allows Temple to collect signals associated with blood flow to the brain and other physiological responses. Its headline technology is called BrainFlow, which Goyal has described as a wearable system for continuously measuring cerebral blood flow. Recent validation work shared by Goyal compared BrainFlow readings with time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-NIRS). However, these findings should not be treated as established medical proof. Some of the research remains under review, and Temple is still an experimental health wearable.

When will Temple launch and how much will it cost?

Goyal has previously said the limited launch edition should begin shipping before the end of 2026. He has also said the device has become considerably smaller than earlier prototypes.

The final price has not been officially confirmed.