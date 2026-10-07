/OpenAI to show visual ads alongside ChatGPT image generation results

OpenAI is expanding advertising inside ChatGPT, with visual display ads set to appear alongside images generated by the AI chatbot. The new format will initially launch in the US later this month with a limited group of advertisers.

The move marks a significant step in OpenAI’s effort to turn ChatGPT into a larger advertising platform. The company says the advertisements will be clearly labelled and will not influence the answers generated by ChatGPT. The expansion comes as OpenAI increasingly looks to monetise the huge audience using its free and lower-cost ChatGPT plans.

ChatGPT ads are becoming more visual

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Until now, OpenAI’s advertising push has largely focused on more traditional ad placements. The new format will allow brands to use images to promote products and services alongside visual content created by ChatGPT. That could make the chatbot more attractive to advertisers, particularly brands that rely heavily on visual marketing. OpenAI says the ads will eventually be capable of reaching ChatGPT's reported 1.2 billion weekly users as the programme expands beyond the US. However, the change could also alter how ChatGPT feels for people using the free version. More prominent advertising could encourage some users to move to paid subscriptions to avoid ads.

OpenAI is building a bigger ad business

The company is also expanding the tools available to advertisers to measure how their campaigns perform. OpenAI has added partnerships covering click attribution and broader advertising measurement, including AppsFlyer, Triple Whale, Adjust, DV Rockerbox, Northbeam, Branch, Singular, Kochava, Airbridge and Tenjin. It is also working with Haus, Measured and WorkMagic on geo-based advertising experiments. For brands, the aim is to make ChatGPT advertising easier to measure and compare with campaigns on other platforms.

What this means for ChatGPT users

OpenAI is also developing brand-suitability tools with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science. These are designed to help advertisers understand the environment in which their ads appear. The bigger picture is clear: OpenAI wants advertising to become a major part of ChatGPT’s business model, particularly for users on free and cheaper plans.

The company began introducing ads earlier this year and expanded them to India in August. The addition of visual advertising suggests that the experiment is now moving into a more sophisticated phase.