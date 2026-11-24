If you have watched Marvel's Doctor Strange, the term Mirror Dimension might sound familiar. It is a parallel version of the real world where destruction does not affect the outside world.

Google has now borrowed the idea for artificial intelligence. Its Chrome AI Security team has built a synthetic version of the internet called the Mirror Dimension, where AI agents can browse websites, complete tasks and face cyberattacks without touching the real web. The system is designed to test Google's Gemini-powered Chrome feature, called auto browse. It includes thousands of simulated websites that look and behave like real online platforms.

Why has Google built a fake internet?

AI agents are being developed to handle everyday online tasks, from searching for information to navigating websites and filling in forms.

But allowing an unfinished agent to interact with real websites creates risks. A mistaken click could lead to an unwanted purchase, an incorrect form submission or another action the user never intended. Testing on the live internet also creates another problem: websites keep changing, making it difficult to repeat the same test. Google also identified a challenge called eval awareness. This happens when an AI model realises it is being tested and changes its behaviour. To get a more realistic assessment, Google wanted an environment that looked like the actual internet.

How does the Mirror Dimension work?

Google runs the environment inside an isolated gVisor sandbox. Instead of connecting to public websites, Chrome's network requests are intercepted and redirected to locally generated versions. Interestingly, the browser's address bar continues to display the normal website address. Google uses specially generated digital certificates, trusted only inside its controlled testing environment, to prevent Chrome from displaying security warnings. The environment is reset after testing, ensuring that one experiment does not affect another.

AI agents are building websites for other AI agents

Google has also used specialised AI agents to create the simulated websites.

Research agents study what makes websites realistic. Builder agents develop the pages and their features, while critic agents inspect them using Chrome developer tools and identify problems. This allows Google to create a wide range of realistic online experiences without manually building every website.

Google is testing hidden attacks too

One of the biggest threats being tested is indirect prompt injection. This is when malicious instructions are hidden inside webpage content, images or other elements that an AI agent encounters.

For example, a webpage could contain instructions designed to trick an agent into revealing private information or taking an action outside the user's request.

Google says its testing pipeline can generate more than 1,000 attack-test candidates per security engineer each day, over 30 times what one engineer could produce manually. The Mirror Dimension is not a new public internet or a feature users can access. It is Google's controlled testing environment for making AI browsing safer.