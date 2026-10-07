/Gemini Free users to lose access to powerful models as Google changes AI plans

Google is making a major change to Gemini model access from October 9, 2026, with different AI subscription plans set to determine which models users can access. The biggest change affects free users and Google AI Plus subscribers, who will have more limited access to Google's most capable Gemini models.

Under the new system, people using Gemini with a personal Google account and no AI subscription will get access to Google's Flash-Lite models. Meanwhile, AI Plus users will continue to have Flash-Lite and Flash models but will no longer get access to Gemini Pro.

What happens to Gemini Free users?

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Free Gemini users will see the clearest restriction. From October 9, Google says they will have access to the smaller Flash-Lite models rather than the broader range of models available through paid plans. For users who mainly use Gemini for basic questions, writing and everyday tasks, the change may have limited impact. But people relying on more capable models for demanding work may need to consider a paid subscription.

AI Plus users lose Gemini Pro access

The change could be more significant for Google AI Plus subscribers. In India, AI Plus costs Rs 399 per month. Subscribers will retain access to Flash-Lite and Flash, but Google is removing Pro models from this tier. Users who want Gemini's Pro models will therefore need to move to a more expensive plan. Google AI Pro costs Rs 1,950 per month in India, while Google AI Ultra costs Rs 6,500 per month. Both higher-tier plans will retain access to Flash-Lite, Flash and Pro models.

Google says AI Plus subscribers will receive an email explaining when the new rules will apply to their accounts.

Gemini is also getting 'effort' controls Google is also preparing a new way for users to control how much effort Gemini puts into a task. The upcoming options are expected to include low, medium and high effort. A higher setting is designed to make Gemini spend more resources working on a request, potentially improving responses on complex tasks.