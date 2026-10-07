Can you play GTA 6 on PC via Xbox Cloud at launch?

GTA 6 will not be available to stream on PC when it launches, Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball has clarified. His comments come amid reports that Microsoft had secured exclusive cloud streaming rights for Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title, creating confusion among fans waiting to find out how they will be able to play the game.

Ball addressed the reports on X, saying some of the information circulating about GTA 6 and Xbox was incorrect. “While the excitement for GTA VI and Xbox is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting,” Ball said. He added that Xbox is looking forward to launching GTA 6 on November 19, but said the game “will not be streaming exclusively or to PC”.

GTA 6 cloud streaming report sparks confusion

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The clarification follows a report from The Verge suggesting that Xbox had secured exclusive cloud streaming rights for GTA 6 at launch. Such an arrangement could have allowed players without an Xbox console to access the game through Microsoft's cloud gaming services on devices such as PCs. Ball's statement appears to rule out that possibility at launch. It also means PC players should not assume that Xbox Cloud Gaming will provide an alternative way to play GTA 6 when the game arrives.

What does this mean for Xbox players?

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. Microsoft has also reportedly been exploring changes to its cloud gaming model, including possible pay-as-you-go options for users who want to purchase access to cloud streaming for specific periods. However, those reported changes should not be interpreted as confirmation that GTA 6 will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC at launch.

What about GTA 6 on PC?