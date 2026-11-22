England not only lost a close T20I contest against Australia at the iconic MCG on Saturday but are also set to lose their key all-rounder and vice-captain for this five-match series, Will Jacks. Jacks suffered a blow to his bowling hand in the series opener and remains doubtful for the remainder of the series. Jacks was supposed to lead England in the fifth T20I when regular captain Harry Brook was scheduled to join the Test squad in South Africa, and the blow to his hand leaves England with a leadership dilemma.



Bowling the penultimate over during Australia’s run chase, Jacks attempted a caught-and-bowled chance off Ben Dwarshuis, only for that fierce hit to burst through his fingers and split his webbing. Having been treated for several minutes, Jacks eventually decided against bowling the final two balls of the 19th over, with debutant Henry Crocombe stepping up, conceding just a single off the final two deliveries to leave Australia needing 11 from the last over.



All-rounder Jack Edwards sealed a nervy three-wicket win for Australia, as the hosts completed the highest successful run chase at the venue. Speaking to the media after the match, Harry Brook admitted that Jacks’ participation is now doubtful.



"You want your big players to stand up in those situations," he said. "Jacksy wanted to bowl that 19th over. He obviously came off with a lot of blood. Hopefully he's alright; he's been such a valuable player for us over the last two years, so it'd be sad to see him go home early."



Asked if England have worked on finding alternatives should Jacks be ruled out of the Australia T20Is, Brook said, “That's a decision we have to discuss.”

What options do England have?

England have two senior campaigners in Phil Salt and Sam Curran, who would be considered the stand-in captain for the final T20I at the Manuka Oval on December 2. While Salt had captained England twice against Australia in September 2024, Sam Curran, Surrey’s current T20 captain, had led his former IPL franchise, Punjab Kings, as well as Desert Vipers in the ILT20.



Meanwhile, England will reunite to return to winning ways after conceding the series opener, and Brook wants to leave no stone unturned.



"It's something we've spoken about," Brook acknowledged. "We want to get into the series a little bit quicker than what we have, but our bounceback ability has been exceptional as well, and that's what you want from a group of players.



"We've managed to park losses in the first game of the series, and bounce back really well in the second and third games, so hopefully we can do that in this T20 series."

