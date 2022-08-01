WI vs IND: When and where to watch West Indies vs India 2nd T20I - IST time and streaming details

Rohit Sharma-led India thrashed Nicholas Pooran's West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series in Trinidad on Friday (July 29). After Shikhar Dhawan & Co. defeated the Windies 3-0 in the ODIs, one expected the hosts to perform much better in the shortest format; i.e. their most preferred format.

Nonetheless, the Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team continued their winning run in the format and beat hosts by 68 runs in the series opener. Being asked to bat first, Team India rode on Rohit's 44-ball 64 and Dinesh Karthik's match-winning 19-ball 44 as India posted a challenging 190/6 in 20 overs. In reply, West Indies batters failed to put up a show and while many of them got starts, none stayed till the end to give a tough fight.

Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwinn and Ravi Bishnoi were the star performers with the ball, returning with two wickets each. Now, the action moves to the second T20I. Will Windies level the series or will the visitors continue their winning streak on the tour?

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When will the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I take place?

West Indies vs India 2nd T20I will take place on August 1, 2022 (Monday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I be played?

West Indies vs India 2nd T20I will be held at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

ALSO READ | 'We don't need Dravid's thinking': Kris Srikanth criticises India for picking Iyer over Hooda in 1st T20I

At what time is the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I taking place?

West Indies vs India 2nd T20I will commence at 2:30 PM GMT (10:30 AM local time). The IST time is 8:00 pm.

How to watch West Indies vs India 2nd T20I live on TV?

The West Indies vs India 2nd T20I's broadcast will be available on DD Sports.

How to watch West Indies vs India 2nd T20I live streaming?

The West Indies vs India 2nd T20I's live streaming will be on FanCode.