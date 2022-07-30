'We don't need Dravid's thinking': Kris Srikanth criticises India for picking Iyer over Hooda in 1st T20I

Former India cricketer and ex-chairman of selectors Krish Srikanth has slammed the Indian team management for picking Shreyas Iyer over in-form Deepak Hooda in the first T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday. Iyer was dismissed on a 4-ball duck in the game as the debate over his inclusion further intensified.

Hooda, who had recently become only the fifth Indian batter to score a century in T20Is, was surprisingly snubbed from the playing XI for the series-opener against West Indies on Friday leaving many baffled. Questions were raised further on his absence after Iyer's flop show in the game.

Iyer came out to bat at number three for India and was dismissed on a duck after facing just four deliveries. He was caught by Akeal Hosein off the bowling of pacer Obed McCoy. Former India cricketer Srikanth questioned head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management for picking Iyer despite Hooda being in the squad.

“Where is Hooda? He did well in T20Is, He did well in ODIs as well. He is the guy who should be there. In T20 cricket you need to understand, that you need all-rounders. Batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders, so more the all-rounders better for you," Srikanth said on FanCode.

Also Read: 'Who can stop him now?': BCCI selector on Karthik's chances of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad

Srikanth's comments during a panel discussion of which former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was also a part. While Srikanth slammed Dravid over Hooda's absence from the playing XI, Ojha defended the Indian head coach. “Rahul bhai believes that if a player performed for you first then play him and back him. Then you go ahead with the other options,” Ojha said defending Dravid.

However, Srikanth was furious with India's decision to bench Hooda for Iyer and said the team doesn't need Dravid's thinking. He interrupted Ojha in the middle of the debate and said - "Rahul Dravid ka soch humko nehi chaiye. Aapka soch chaiye. Abhi chaiye. Abhi do. (We don't need Rahul Dravid's thinking, we need your views, give your views."

"Hooda toh hona chaiye. Obviously Hooda. (Hooda should have been there. Obviously Hooda)," said Ojha before Srikanth concluded by saying - "Bas, Khatam (That's it)."

Also Read: 'I didn't understand it': Mohammad Kaif slams Team India for not backing Rishabh Pant as opener in T20Is

Batting first during the 1st T20I, captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Surykumar Yadav and the duo added 44 runs for the first wicket. Iyer then departed cheaply before Rohit added 43 runs for the second wicket with Rishabh Pant (14). Rohit played a fantastic knock of 44-ball 64 laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

India were propelled to a strong total of 190 runs with the help of Dinesh Karthik's finishing cameo of unbeaten 19-ball 41. India went on to win the game comprehensively by 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after restricting West Indies cheaply on 122/8 in 20 overs.