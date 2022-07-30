'Who can stop him now?': BCCI selector on Dinesh Karthik's chances of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad

Dinesh Karthik seems all but certain to make the cut in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as he continues to enjoy a stellar run with the willow. Karthik had a phenomenal season as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 earlier this year and has been unstoppable ever since.

At one stage it looked like Karthik's international career was done and dusted but the veteran wicket-keeper batter has managed to spark a sensational turnaround this year. From not being in the reckoning for the Indian team, Karthik seems to have cemented his spot as a finisher in the Indian T20I team ahead of the World Cup.

Karthik continued his purple patch in the 1st T20I between India and West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday. The 37-year-old once again proved why he is currently India's best finisher as far as the shortest format is concerned with a terrific knock of unbeaten 41 off just 19 balls.

Karthik came out to bat at number 7 and went berserk from the word go. His quickfire 41 was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes helping India post a strong total of 190 runs on the board in 20 overs. After his impressive knock, a member of the Indian selection panel opened up on Karthik's chances of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Also Read: 'I didn't understand it': Md. Kaif slams Team India for not backing Rishabh Pant as opener in T20Is

The Indian selector said Karthik is now a certainty in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia this year after his recent batting exploits while insisting that his experience will be a huge asset for the Indian team at the showpiece event Down Under.

"Who can stop Dinesh Karthik now? He is certainty now for T20 World Cup in Australia. He is consistent in his approach and most importantly consistently delivering via his approach. His experience will now be a big asset," the member of the Indian selection panel was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

"No formal talk has happened on the subject. Informally when we speak, all are very impressed with him and his attitude," he added.

Karthik has been consistent in the lower-middle order and has mastered the art of finishing for Team India. The 37-year-old has played some brilliant knocks for India over the last few months and has already cemented his spot in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Also Read: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I; Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik set up a convincing 68-runs victory

Thanks to Karthik's finishing cameo and captain Rohit Sharma's brilliant 64-run knock, India thrashed West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20I on Friday to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Speaking about his performance post the game, Karthik said the ultimate aim remains to do well in the T20 World Cup for India this year.

“I think it’s a very very different team. I must admit that I am really enjoying myself in this setup. The kind of calmness that seems to be around, a lot of credit should go to the coach and captain. These are all small tick-boxes that we need to have at this stage of the game. But obviously, the ultimate goal is to do well in the World Cup,” said Karthik.