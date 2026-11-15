/‘Wasn’t a series for batsmen’: Iyer praises bowlers after India's series win over NZ

India captain Shreyas Iyer praised his bowlers after the team defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday (Nov 15) to seal the series 3-1. Iyer said the bowlers handled difficult conditions well and stepped up when the team needed them.

“If you see the whole series, it wasn’t a series for batsmen. The way the bowlers bowled, they stood up to the occasion and definitely were confident enough to see to it that they would get the team through irrespective of the conditions,” Iyer said after the match.

“I think that’s the mindset of all the players that we need and the character each and every individual possesses. It’s top notch,” he added.

Iyer also admitted that frequent changes in the team can make things difficult for players. However, he said the Indian team did not want to make excuses and focused on meeting expectations.

“Yes, absolutely. It, at some point of time, becomes challenging for the players when there’s chopping and changing. They need to acclimatise to the condition and adapt. But we didn’t want to give any excuse. We just wanted to live up to our expectations, and every individual was just willing to come out here and give his best,” he said.

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Coming to the match, Arshdeep Singh led India’s bowling attack with figures of 3/30 as the visitors restricted New Zealand to 187 in 48.1 overs while defending a target of 210. Dean Foxc nroft top-scored for the hosts with 31 runs.

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Earlier, India were bowled out for 209, with Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan scoring 46 runs each. The victory also ended New Zealand’s 11-series unbeaten run at home.