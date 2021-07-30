Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins quarterfinal bout, assures India of a medal

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made her Olympics debut at Tokyo, has secured another medal for India after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen 4-1 in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) on July 30 (Friday).

Now, Lovlina will hope to go further and turn her medal into silver or gold, but so far, the win has assured India of at least a bronze.

The 23-year-old Lovlina won her bout by a 4:1 split decision at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena. So far, Mary Kom and Vijender Singh are the only Indian boxers who have won an Olympic medal before.

In the first round, Lovlina looked aggressive and landed a few body blows on the opponent, who responded in the same manner.

In the second round, the India used her height well to keep Chen at distance and snuck in some scoring punches, winning it in a clean sweep.

Lovlina maintained her game plan and focused on winning it despite Chen's desperate attacks and secured India a medal. She will now face Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, the top seed, in the semi-finals.

